Thursday, October 3, 2024
PSX stays bullish, gains more than 754 points

KARACHI: The KSE 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend, gaining 754.76 more points, a positive change of 0.92 percent, closing at 82,721.77 points against 81,967.01 points the last working day, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A total of 319,879,266 shares were traded during the day as compared to 360,987,426 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.414 billion against Rs.15.391 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gains and 185 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 benchmark of PSX gained 162.41 points to close at 81,967 points, from the previous day’s closing of 81,805.

The KSE-100 index remained volatile throughout the trading session, hitting a high of 82,360 points before retreating to an intraday low of 81,529.45 points.

Investors remained active in the PSX as 360.98 million shares were exchanged, as against the previous turnover of 359.08 million shares.

As many as 448 scrips were active, out of which 164 advanced, 221 declined and 63 remained unchanged.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Agha Steel with a turnover of 30.83 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 26.47 million shares. Fauji Cement remained the third with a turnover of 20.04 million shares.

