Traders to support nationwide strike on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Traders Association announced to support a nationwide strike on Saturday in solidarity with Palestine, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, All Pakistan Traders Association President Ajmal Baloch said that over 10 million traders across the country will keep their businesses closed in support of the strike.

He said that the traders will also stage a protest at Abpara Chowk in Islamabad at 5 pm. The All Pakistan Traders Association President also demanded the resignation of the UN Secretary-General over the Gaza issue.

Earlier, the All Pakistan Private Schools Association in Rawalpindi also announced to support a nationwide strike on Saturday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

In a statement issued here, the All Pakistan Private Schools Association in Rawalpindi said that all private schools in the city will remain closed on Saturday.

The strike is aimed at showing solidarity with Palestine, according to the association’s president, Abrar Khan.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has declared May 1 as a public holiday on the eve of World’s Labour Day. All educational institutions and offices across the province will remain closed on May 1, according to the notification.

