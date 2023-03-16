PSX continues with bearish trend, looses 179 points

KARACHI: On the fourth day of the business week, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed negative market trend loss 179.95 points, a negative change of 0.43%, closing at 41,694.09 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 115,108,536 shares were traded during the day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.005 billion.

As many as 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 193 of them recorded gains and 132 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

