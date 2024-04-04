PSX crosses historic benchmark of 68,000 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the milestone of 68,000 points for the first time in history on Thursday.

The progress in the privatization program and the boom in the foreign investment market are factors behind the bull market.

At around 11.30 am, the PSX 100 index gained 504 points to reach 68,260 mark.

On Wednesday, the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 869.77 points to close at 67,756.04 points.

A total of 361,823,380 shares valuing Rs.11.901 billion were traded during the day.

Some 340 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 208 of them recorded gains and 108 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 24 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the price of the US Dollar gained a further eight paisas against the Pakistani Rupee in interbank trading on Thursday.