PSX crosses historic benchmark of 69,000 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the milestone of 69,000 points for the first time in history on Monday.

The progress in the privatisation program and the boom in the foreign investment market are factors behind the bull market.

The market continued its positive trend from last week and gained 1,203 points on Monday. The PSX’s 100 index closed at a record 69,619 points.

The market experts are expecting more bullish trend in the market due to political stability and privatisation program.

Separately, the per tola rate of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 245,700 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs 245,100 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 514 and was sold at Rs 210,648 against the sale price of Rs210,134 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs193,094 from Rs 192,622, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.