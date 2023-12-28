PSX gains 1,271 points, crosses 62,000 mark

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the business activity on Thursday with a positive trend, as the benchmark index major gained over 1,000 points during the intraday trade.

According to the PSX website, the benchmark index, the KSE-100 index, gained 1,271 points to cross 62,000 mark at 11:25 am.

The index was trading at 62,135 points.

On Wednesday, the PSX closed in a green zone after witnessing a volatile session. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 1,692.65 points or 2.86% to settle at 60,863.62 at the closing of the market.

The KSE-100 index witnessed a positive session to close at 60,864 level, up 1,693 points DoD, the JS Global outline said in its technical outlook on Thursday. Volumes stood at 669 million shares versus 671 million shares traded previously.