PSX gains 681 points to cross 66,000-mark

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is showing positive trends in the hopes of political stability in the country.
The PSX benchmark 100 index showed a bullish trend on the first day of the business week as it gained 681 points to cross the 66,000 mark.
The KSE-100 index was trading at 66,006 points around 9:45 am. According to market experts, the investors are reposing their trust in the market on the hopes of political stability.
On Friday, the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 747.16 points, a positive change of 1.16 percent to close at 65,325.69 points.