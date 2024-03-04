PSX gains 681 points to cross 66,000-mark

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is showing positive trends in the hopes of political stability in the country.

The PSX benchmark 100 index showed a bullish trend on the first day of the business week as it gained 681 points to cross the 66,000 mark.

The KSE-100 index was trading at 66,006 points around 9:45 am. According to market experts, the investors are reposing their trust in the market on the hopes of political stability.

On Friday, the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 747.16 points, a positive change of 1.16 percent to close at 65,325.69 points.

A total of 344,227,410 shares valuing Rs13.385 billion were traded during the day as compared to 424,043,562 shares valuing Rs 17.053 billion the last day.

Some 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 172 of them recorded gains and 158 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged.