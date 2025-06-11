PSX hits record high as KSE-100 surges post-budget announcement

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) progressed its bullish swing on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, as investor confidence climbed in the wake of the announcement of the federal budget.



The KSE-100 Index gained 2,328.24 points (1.91%), attaining record levels of 124,352.68 at the closing, after reaching 124,588.17 during same-day trading.

The stock market experienced robust trading, with a market value of Rs 46.7 billion and total volume of 1,041,129,574 shares.

A total number of 454,187 trades were completed. 282 stocks were advanced, 157 were declined, and 38 remained unchanged.

Core market indicators:

KSE-100 Index: 124,352.68 (1.87% increase)

KSE-30 Index: 37,631.83 (1.94% increase)

All Share Index: 77,327.80 (1.53% increase)

KMI-30 Index: 185,432.21 (2.40% increase)

KMI All Share Index: 53,175.36 (1.93% increase)

As the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled the Rs 17.6 trillion federal budget, the KSE-100 index surged.

Read More: Govt incentivizes local manufacturing of solar panels in budget

The budget highlighted economic stability and growth, with significant enhancements in remittances, inflation, and GDP growth.

Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasised that, by the end of the financial year, remittances had reached $31.2 billion, with forecasts of $37–38 billion. The country’s current GDP growth is 2.7%, while inflation has reached 4.7%.

In addition, Rs 4.224 trillion in development spending have been approved by the National Economic Council (NEC), including Rs 1 trillion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and Rs 2.869 trillion for Provincial Annual Development Plans (ADPs) respectively.

At 11 AM, the KSE-100 Index had crossed the 124,000-point barrier, declining before gaining again to 124,588.17 points at 3:30 PM.

The recent bullishness has been mainly attributed to the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation as instructed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This approach aims to provide relief to the salaried class while also offering incentives to the real estate and construction sectors.

However, some business leaders have voiced their concerns, characterising the budget as a “camouflage budget.” They argue that it falls short with unrealistic targets and does not provide meaningful relief for either the business community or the general public.

Despite these concerns, the Pakistan Stock Exchange continues to be a focal point for investors, with prevailing expectations of sustained market momentum in the upcoming weeks.