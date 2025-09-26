PSX hits record high at 161,000 as PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal meet Trump

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hit a record high on Friday, September 26, 2025, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 161,000 points mark for the first time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction, lauding his economic team’s efforts to put the country’s economy on an upward trajectory.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the historic milestone achieved by the PSX reflected the confidence of the business community and investors in the government’s policies.

“The country is moving towards economic growth after attaining economic stability”, the prime minister said.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX rose by 2630.15 points in intraday trade, showing a 1.65 % increase compared with the previous trading session.

The KSE-100 Index is trading at 161,908.78 points at 3:53 pm against 159,280.09 points, the previous trading day.

