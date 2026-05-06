PSX hits record monthly account openings in April 2026

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded its highest-ever monthly investor account openings in April 2026, with 24,150 new accounts registered, Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Khurram Schehzad highlighted a historic surge in investor participation at the PSX.

He noted that the total PSX investor base has now crossed approximately 545,000, with much of the growth driven by Gen Z and first-time retail investors.

He described the milestone as a reflection of rising participation, increasing financial inclusion, and strengthening confidence in Pakistan’s capital markets.

“Total public market investor base, including equities, mutual funds, fixed income instruments, and commodities, has now surpassed 1.33 million,” he added, noting that a new generation of investors is entering the market and contributing to its depth.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) increased the investment limit for Sahulat Accounts at the PSX from Rs1 million to Rs3 million, aligning it with limits in the banking sector.

The move aims to make stock market investment more accessible for small retail investors.

The SECP has also allowed investors to open Sahulat Accounts with multiple licensed securities brokers, offering greater flexibility in choosing brokerage services. However, investors may maintain only one Sahulat Account with each broker, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The reform brings the framework in line with practices followed in the banking and mutual fund sectors.

The Sahulat Account was introduced to enable small investors to participate in the stock market through a simplified and user-friendly process. Under this facility, individuals can open a brokerage account with a licensed securities broker by submitting only their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), significantly reducing documentation requirements.

The initiative is particularly beneficial for low-risk retail investors and first-time participants who may previously have been discouraged by complex account-opening procedures.