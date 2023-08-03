PSX: KSE-100 index crosses 49,000 points mark after 6 years

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged to a 6-year high after going up by 379 points on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to stockbrokers, PSX is behaving positively as the confidence of the investors is restored after the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

The KSE-100 index is currently trading at 49,144 points. The brokers are hopeful that the market will cross the 50,000 mark in the near future.

Read more: Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 index gains 1,205 points

It may be noted that the PSX’s 1OO-index was at 49,000 on June 8, 2017, and after then the fluctuation continued in the market.

The PSX has gained over 8,000 points and currently stands at over 49,000 points in just five weeks after securing the IMF loan programme.