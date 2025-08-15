PSX continues downward trend, KSE-100 Index loses 37 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stayed bearish on Friday as its benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 37.67 points, a slight negative change of 0.03 percent in comparison with the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 146,491.63 points against 146,529.31 points on Wednesday, the last trading day.

The price of shares was Rs 32.882 billion, down from Rs 40.896 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 473,601,407 shares were exchanged throughout the day, compared to 647,094,379 shares the day before.

Of the 479 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 226 saw profits and 219 saw losses, while the share prices of 34 companies stayed the same.

Aisha Steel Mill, with 30,027,480 shares at Rs 13.47 a share, Media Times Limited, with 21,707,355 shares at Rs 3.62 a share, and Air Link Commun, with 19,881,458 shares at Rs 168.04 a share, were the top three trading businesses.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited came in second place with a price gain of Rs41.00 to Rs32,000.00 per share, while Hoechst Pakistan Limited saw a highest increase of Rs 280.91 per share price, finishing at Rs 3,506.71.



Nestle Pakistan Limited had its share price drop by Rs103.97 to conclude at Rs8,654.09, after PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a greatest reduction of Rs856.90 per share, closing at Rs 27,814.97.

Meanwhile, up to 320 firms exchanged shares in the futures market, with 129 of them seeing gains and 187 experiencing losses. Four companies’ values stayed the same.