PSX sees downward trend on second consecutive day

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on the second consecutive session on Wednesday, with its benchmark losing 1,701.56 points, a negative change of 1.09 percent as compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 154,439.68 points against 156,141.25 points on Thursday, the last working day.

During the day, 987,589,372 shares were exchanged, up from 1,279,942,235 shares the day before. The total value of shares moved was Rs39.911 billion, up from Rs50.207 billion the day before.

Up to 476 businesses traded their shares on the stock exchange; 180 of them saw profits, while 263 saw losses. At the same time, the share values of 33 companies stayed the same.

The top three trading firms were Pervez Ahmed Co. (47,222,571 shares at Rs3.17 per share), Agha Steel Ind. (61,302,066 shares at Rs9.93 per share), and F. Nat. Equities (61,993,776 shares at Rs9.95 per share).

Khyber Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs167.14 per share, closing at Rs1,838.50, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a rise of Rs123.97, closing at Rs9,643.99.

On the other hand, PIA Holding Company LimitedB recorded a maximum decrease of Rs678.10 per share to close at Rs25,310.90, whereas Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited lost Rs247.51 per share, closing at Rs32,001.00.

In the future market, a total of 180,067,000 shares were traded, compared to 203,684,000 shares the previous day. Out of 328 companies, 84 recorded gains, 242 sustained losses, while the share prices of two companies remained unchanged.