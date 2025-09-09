PSX hits fresh record high as KSE-100 Index climbs further

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday maintained its record-breaking run as the benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by 476.22 points, showing a 0.31 percent increase compared with the previous trading session.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX ended the day at 156,563.53 points against closing level of 156,087.31 points, the last trading day.

On Monday, September 8, 2025, the PSX had extended its bullish run, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index soaring by 1,810.11 points, or 1.17 percent, to close at an all-time high of 156,087.31 points.

The price of shares was Rs 55.190 billion, down from Rs 62.295 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 1,068,521,605 shares were exchanged during the day, compared to 1,126,267,973 shares the day before.

Of the 478 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 154 made money and 291 lost money, while the share prices of 33 companies stayed the same.

K-Electric Limited, with 169,615,422 shares at Rs 5.75 a share, Bank of Punjab, with 83,886,261 shares at Rs 19.66 a share, and WorldCall Telecom, with 74,056,866 shares at Rs 1.52 a share, were the top three trading businesses.

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited came in second place with a price increase of Rs44.10 to Rs1,000.00 per share, while Hoechst Pakistan Limited saw a highest increase of Rs73.65 per share, finishing at Rs 4,094.15.

The share price of Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited dropped by Rs 182.75 to settle at Rs 32,317.25, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw the worst drop of Rs 343.50 per share, closing at Rs 24,565.50.

Up to 316 firms exchanged shares in the futures market, 110 of which saw gains and 201 of which saw losses, while the values of five of the companies stayed the same.