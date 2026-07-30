The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a downward trend on Thursday, July 30, 2026, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing lower.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 495.00 points to settle at 175,547.98, after trading within an intraday range of 174,612.15 to 176,234.29.

Today at PSX, shares worth Rs. 25 billion were traded with a total volume of 710.2 million shares. Trading activity was recorded in 563 listed companies.

Share prices of 175 companies increased, while 279 companies closed lower.

The benchmark KSE-100 index had closed at 176,042 points in the previous trading session.

Investors remained cautious amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and rising global crude oil prices.