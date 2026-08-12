Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the trading session on Wednesday, 12 August 2026, on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 464.53 points, or 0.26 percent, to settle at 180,311.22 points, compared with 179,846.68 points in the previous session on Tuesday, 11 August 2026.

The KSE-100 Index touched an intraday high of 180,901.27 points and a low of 179,920.10 points, reflecting continued buying interest during the session.

Trading activity in PSX shows that shares worth Rs.20 billion traded. A total of 220 million shares were traded during the session.

During the trading session in PSX, 491 companies traded in the Ready Market. Of these, 249 companies’ shares closed higher, while the shares of 211 companies declined, and 31 remained unchanged.

Overall, the session reflected a broadly positive market tone, led by gains in the benchmark KSE-100 and continued strength across several key sectoral indices.