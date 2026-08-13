Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the trading session on Thursday, 13 August 2026, on a weaker note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index declining 206.60 points, or 0.11 percent, to settle at 180,104.61 points, compared with 180,311.22 points in the previous session on Wednesday, 12 August 2026.

The KSE-100 Index touched an intraday high of 181,433.86 and a low of 180,035.92 points, reflecting a continued declining buying trend during the session. The KSE-30 Index also fell 109.40 points, or 0.206 percent, to 53.603.57.

Trading activity in PSX shows that shares worth Rs.20,130,302,034,524 traded, down from Rs.20.18 trillion in the preceding session.

During the trading session in PSX, 495 companies traded in the Ready Market. Of these, 197 companies’ shares closed higher, while the shares of 269 companies declined, and 29 remained unchanged.

Overall, the session reflected a broadly negative market tone, as the benchmark KSE-100 index remained under pressure.