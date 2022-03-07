PSX loses over 1400 points in early trade

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday fell like a house of cards and lost and lost 1472 points during initial trading after President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The market came under intense selling pressure from the start of trading as the KSE 100-index shed 1472 points.

The KSE-100 index currently trading at 43078 points. The investors said that the PSX is witnessing a bearish trend as the investors are not showing trust in the market after the recent tensions between Russia and Ukraine adn the tense political situation in Pakistan.

On the other hand, oil prices soared to their highest since 2008 due to delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets and as the United States and European allies consider banning imports of Russian oil.

Talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were mired in uncertainty on Sunday following Russia’s demands for a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict will not hurt its trade with Tehran. China has also raised new demands, according to sources.

In response to Russia’s demands, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the sanctions imposed on Russia over its Ukraine invasion have nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran.

