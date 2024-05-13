PSX makes history, crosses 74,000 points during intraday trade

KARACHI: For the first time in history, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed the 74,000 mark during intraday trade, before settling at 73,799.11 points after gaining 713.61 points against 73,085.50 points the previous trading day, ARY News reported on Monday.

At the close of the trading day, the 100-index ended below the 74,000 mark as investors opted to book profits at the peak level.

Meanwhile, a total of 721,597,885 shares valuing Rs 25.649 billion were traded during the day as compared to the 741,196,400 shares valuing Rs 25.268 billion the previous day.

Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market with 241 of them recorded gains and 120 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 26 remained unchanged.

However, the KSE-100 index at the PSX continued its upward trend, reaching a record high of 73,449.37 points before settling at 73,085.50 points on the last trading day of the previous week.

The 100 index witnessed a bullish trend gaining 427.45 points, with a change of 0.59 percent, after closing at 73,085.50 points against the previous day’s close of 72,658.05 points.

During the session, the chart maintained an upward trajectory with a high recorded at 73,449.37 points and a low of 72,876.83 points.

A total of 741,196,400 shares valuing Rs 25.26 billion were traded during the day.

Meanwhile, some 381 companies transacted their shares in the stock market with 217 recording gains and 132 sustained losses, whereas the prices 32 remained unchanged.