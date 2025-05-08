Bloodbath: PSX plunges over 8,000 points amid India-Pakistan escalation

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) plunged over 8,000 points as tensions between two nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India are rising.

As per details, the trading at the PSX was halted as the KSE-100 Index witnessed bloodbath as India launched drone attacks on Pakistan cities.

Trading resumed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today after a temporary halt, but the market opened to a massive sell-off, with the KSE-100 Index plummeting over 8,000 points.

The index fell below the critical 102,000 mark, reflecting investor panic amid ongoing regional tensions and security concerns.

The sharp drop is among the steepest single-day losses in recent years, highlighting the fragile sentiment in financial markets.

Traders are closely watching developments on the geopolitical front, as uncertainty continues to impact investor confidence.

Earlier, DG ISPR, Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that India has launched drone attacks in several major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and Karachi.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that one civilian embraced martyrdom, while four soldiers injured in Indian drone attacks on Pakistan soil.

He said that India attempted aggression on the night of May 7-8, targeting civilian areas and mosques in a serious violation of Pakistan’s airspace.