PSX reaches new heights after gaining 771.35 points

KARACHI: On the last business day of the week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) touched new heights on Friday, gaining 771.35 points with a positive change of 1.07 percent and closed at 72,742.75 points against 71,971.40 points the previous trading day, ARY News reported.

In today’s trading session, the KSE-100 benchmark exhibits a range of movement, with the high touching 72,862.41 points and the low at 71,764.18 points.

A total of 541,144,650 shares valuing Rs 22.589 billion were traded during the day as compared to 798,527,177 shares valuing Rs 27.542 billion the last day.

Some 375 companies transacted their shares in the market with 175 of them recorded gains and 175 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 25 remained unchanged.

Earlier this week, the PSX achieved a new milestone as shares climbed 900 points on Wednesday to breach the key 72,000 level for the first time.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 854.19 to stand at 72,213.59 in the intraday trading from the previous close of 71,359.40 points.

Topline Securities CEO Muhammad Sohail said that the KSE-100 index has set another record. He said that consumer inflation is expected to decrease after a record current account surplus.

This remarkable achievement reflects investors’ confidence in the country’s economic prospects and signals robust growth prospects in the foreseeable future.