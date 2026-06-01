The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp downward trend on Monday, June 1, 2026, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing significantly lower amid strong selling pressure.

At the close of trading at PSX, the KSE-100 Index fell by 3,325 points to close at 170,637 points, compared to last Friday’s closing level of 173,962 points.

During the trading session, the stock market remained volatile, with the index reaching an intraday high of 174,171 points before reversing course and ending deep in the red.

Today, the trading activity at PSX remained robust, as a total of 581.2 million shares were traded during the day at Rs. 31 billion.

Overall, shares of 563 companies were traded at the Pakistan stock exchange (PSX). Of these, 168 companies recorded gains, while 296 companies saw their share prices decline. The remaining stocks closed unchanged.

Read Also: PSX raises Rs76.3bn in 6th Hybrid Sukuk Auction

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) successfully raised Rs76.286 billion for the Ministry of Finance through the 6th Auction of Government of Pakistan Hybrid Sukuk (GHS), reflecting continued investor appetite for Shariah-compliant government securities.

A private bank played a leading role in the transaction as Joint Financial Advisor, contributing towards the structuring, development, and successful execution of the Sukuk programme, further reinforcing its position as a key player in Pakistan’s Islamic capital markets landscape.