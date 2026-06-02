KARACHI: The Pakistan stock exchange (PSX) ended in positive territory on the trading session on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index rising by 421.57 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 171,021.77.

The index traded at PSX within a range of 1,607.89 points during the session, touching an intraday high of 171,856.36 and a low of 170,248.47.

Market participation remained mixed. In the ready market, 221 companies advanced, 226 declined, and 41 remained unchanged, highlighting a broadly balanced trading session.

Overall turnover in the ready market stood at 550.79 million shares, compared with 589.75 million in the previous session.

Traded value also declined to Rs. 27.44 billion from Rs. 31.98 billion, indicating reduced trading activity despite index gains.