PSX sheds 847 points, falls below 64,000-point mark

The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) plunged over 800 points during intra-day trading on Tuesday.
According to the market, the PSX lost 847 points and the 100 index dropped below the 64,000 points mark.
The market was reported trading at 63,421 around 10:53 am.
On Monday, the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend and lost 368.26 points to close at 64,269.38 points.
A total of 382,012,304 shares valuing Rs.14.076 billion were traded during the day as compared to 643,307,931 shares valuing Rs.20.021 billion the last day.
Some 363 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 96 of them recorded gains and 249 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 18 remained unchanged.