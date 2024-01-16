24.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

PSX sheds 847 points, falls below 64,000-point mark

Anjum Wahab
By Anjum Wahab
|

TOP NEWS

Anjum Wahab
Anjum Wahab

The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) plunged over 800 points during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

According to the market, the PSX lost 847 points and the 100 index dropped below the 64,000 points mark.

The market was reported trading at 63,421 around 10:53 am.

On Monday, the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend and lost 368.26 points to close at 64,269.38 points.

A total of 382,012,304 shares valuing Rs.14.076 billion were traded during the day as compared to 643,307,931 shares valuing Rs.20.021 billion the last day.

Some 363 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 96 of them recorded gains and 249 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 18 remained unchanged.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.