PSX soars to all-time high, surpasses 53,500 barrier

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)’s KSE-100 index continued its bullish trend, increasing 1.39 percent on the first business day of the week soaring to an “all-time high” and crossing the 53,500 milestone, ARY News reported.

According to the market analysis research, the KSE-100 index witnessed an increase of 737 points and closed at 53,860.36 points on Monday, a 1.39 percent increase from the previous close of 53,123.03 points on Friday.

The shares of 365 companies were traded throughout the day, where a total of 253 companies marked positive gains, 97 marked negative trends and 15 companies remained unchanged.

The highest level of the market today was 53,938 points while the lowest level of the market was 53,166 points.