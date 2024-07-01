PSX turn green, gains 379.37 points

KARACHI: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend gaining 379.37 points, a positive change of 0.48 percent, closing at 78,824.33 points against 78,444.96 points on the last working day, ARY News reported.

A total of 306,038,889 shares were traded during the day as compared to 347,671,672 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 13.746 billion against Rs 11.899 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 425 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

Last week, the 100-index of the PSX on Friday shed 83.29 points, a slight negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 78,444.96 points against 78,528.25 points on the last working day.

A total of 347,671,672 shares were traded during the day as compared to 283,542,503 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.899 billion against Rs 11.067 billion on the last trading day.

Around 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 189 of them recorded gains and 170 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 76 companies remained unchanged.