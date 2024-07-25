PSX turns red, loses over 900 points

KARACHI: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a downward trend on Thursday, losing 927.68 points, a negative change of 1.17 percent, closing at 78,469.33 points against 79,397.01 points on the last working day, ARY News reported.

A total of 327,279,993 shares were traded during the day as compared to 386,980,823 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.283 billion against Rs 14.899 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 135 of them recorded gains and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 47 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier this week, the 100-index of the PSX turned bullish on Tuesday, gaining 447.90 points, a positive change of 0.57 percent before closing at 78,987.09 points against 78,539.19 points on the last working day.

A total of 316,245,462 shares were traded during the day as compared to 375,599,184 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.074 billion against Rs 19.350 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 225 of them recorded gains and 164 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.