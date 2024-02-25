PSX weekly report: KSE-100 index gained 2,943 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a week of positive trends and notable growth in business activities on the hopes of political stability after general elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

At the close of the business week, the KSE-100 index stood at 62,815 points, marking a gain of 2,943 points or (4.92%).

During the week, the KSE-100 index reached its peak at an impressive 62,815 points, reflecting the confidence of investors in the hopes of political stability in Pakistan after the February 8 polls.

Read more: PSX WITNESSES BEARISH TREND, LOSES 391.59 POINTS

Trading during the week the market witnessed a volume of total 1.69 billion shares worth Rs63.50 bln were transitioned.

Moreover, the market capitalization witnessed a notable increase of Rs364 billion during the week, reaching a total value of Rs 9,081 billion from Rs8,717 billion.