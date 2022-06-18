PSX weekly report: KSE-100 index gains by 126 points

Karachi: The KSE-100 index, according to the PSX’s weekly report, gained 0.30% and 126 points in the last week, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PSX experienced a topsy-turvy ride in the last week as the KSE-100 index went up by 126 points in the last week.

The KSE-100 index gained 126 points to settle at 42420 points on Friday. The lowest weekly level in the stock market was 40657. A total of 870 million stocks were bought stand sold in the market in the last week. The total business volume was over Rs26 billion, said the weekly report.

However, the market capitalization decreased by Rs19 billion to settle at Rs7002 in the last week.

On July 17, the PSX opened on a positive note after optimism among investors regarding reports of Pakistan’s exit from FATF as the KSE-100 index gained 441 points in the early day trade.

On June 13, the PSX witnessed massive selling pressure on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed more than 1,000 points.

On June 10, PSX became the third-worst performing market in the region amid the boiling political temperature and melting economy.

PSX won the title of Asia’s best-performing stock market in August 2020.

