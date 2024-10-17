PSX witness bearish trend, loses 620 pts

KARACHI: The KSE 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 620.23 points, a negative change of 0.72 percent, before closing at 85,585.43 points against 86,205.66 points last working day, ARY News reported.

A total of 513,288,944 shares were traded during the day compared to 474,333,405 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.612 billion against Rs 26.942 billion on the last trading day.

During the intraday trading, the KSE-100 index recorded a high of 86,520.29 points while the lowest was recorded at 85,539.19 points.

As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 173 of them recorded gains and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 69 companies remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the 100-Index of the PSX continued with bullish trend, gaining 365.32 more points, a positive change of 0.43 percent, closing at 86,205.66 points against 85,840.34 points on the last trading day.

A total of 474,333,405 shares were traded during the day as compared to 422,107,359 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 26.942 billion against Rs. 24.467 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 68 companies remained unchanged.