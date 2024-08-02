PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains more than 400pts

KARACHI: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on the last business day of the week, gaining 485.68 points, a positive change of 0.62 percent, closing at 78,225.98 points against 77,740.31 points, ARY News reported.

During the intraday trade, the KSE-100 index reached the high of 78,434.16 points, while the lower point was recorded at 77,926.53 points before settling at 78,225.98 points.

A total of 443,483,358 shares were traded during the day as compared to 278,986,985 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 20.497 billion against Rs 13.094 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 236 of them recorded gains and 142 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to witness bearish trend on last third consecutive day of the current business week, losing 146.68 points, a negative change of 0.19 percent, closing at 77,740.31 points against 77,886.99 points.

During the intraday trade, the KSE-100 index reached the high of 78,241.02 points, while the lower point was recorded at 77,595.92 points before settling at 77,740.31 points.

A total of 278,986,985 shares were traded during the day as compared to 382,597,400 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 13.094 billion against Rs 14.638 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 172 of them recorded gains and 198 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged.