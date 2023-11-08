PSX witnesses increase of 525pts

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a significant surge crossed the 54,000 points with an impressive increase of 252 points and closed at 54,261 points, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to Arif Habib research firm, the average intraday traded value at PSX experienced a 2-year high and witnessed PKR 20.1 billion, +10 percent DoD (highest since 30 Nov’21). Additionally, the KSE100 index also reached an all-time high of 54,261 points, +1 percent DoD.

At closing time, the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 index gained 525.69 points, with an increase of 0.98 percent, closing at 54,261.42 points against the previous day of 53,735.73 points.

The report further stated that a total of 371 shares of companies were traded throughout the day, where 233 companies marked positive gains, 116 marked downward trends and 22 companies remained unchanged.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the last time the index traded above 52,000 points was in 2017 during PML-N’s tenure.