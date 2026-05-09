‘Psychedelic Furs Tour’ 2026 cancelled: Here are the details

The beloved 80s band The Psychedelic Furs has abruptly canceled its spring and summer tour dates. The reason has shocked fans.

The band, described as having a “serious medical issue,” was forced to pull the plug on tour. On May 8, the band shared the news via an official statement on Facebook. The statement shared read: “UPDATE: Due to a serious medical issue in the band, the tour dates scheduled for spring and summer are being cancelled.” Refunds are available at the point of purchase. More soon,” it read further.

The Psychedelic Furs, an English rock band formed in 1977, is led by vocalist Richard Butler and bassist Tim Butler. They are often joined by guitarist Rich Good, keyboardist Amanda Kramer, and drummer Zack Alford.

It is pertinent to mention that there is no clarity on which member of the band is dealing with an undisclosed health problem. The announcement comes just days after the group unveiled new summer performances alongside Living Colour.

The band is known for their hit song Pretty in Pink, which later inspired the iconic 1986 film of the same name starring Molly Ringwald.