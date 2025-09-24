PTA alerts citizens over rising online fraud cases

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has alerted the masses over rising online fraud across the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PTA in an advisory, cautioned citizens about people doing online fraud by luring them with a prize money win.

“Online fraudsters may ask you to click on a suspicious link to win a prize, or they can commit fraud by asking for your banking details online.”

The PTA urging people to remain caution and safe has directed them to file their complaints regarding suspicious calls or message at the authority website by click this link http:.//complaint.pta.gov.pk/RegisterComplaint.aspx or at PTA mobile app.

Furthermore, people have been directed to contact National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s helpline 1799 in case of any fraud.

Earlier, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) cautioned the cellular mobile customers to be aware of hoax calls and falsified/unsolicited SMSes alluring the subscribers to buy scratch cards and then notify scratch numbers to calling party or sender of the SMS for cash prizes.

A PTA spokesman said that the mobile customers are advised to be mindful of receiving hoax/unsolicited calls and SMSes informing the customer that he has won a cash prize but in order to retrieve the prize, he has to inform the calling party the hidden numbers on the prepaid scratch cards. As a result, the customer may be deprived of the value of the scratch card.

In case of receiving such calls/SMSes, mobile phone consumers should immediately contact their mobile phone operators to verify the information, the spokesman added.