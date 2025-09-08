Crackdown on illegal mobile cloning and IMEI tampering in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD: In a major move to control unlawful mobile activities, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), launched a targeted crackdown against IMEI tampering and mobile phone cloning in Abbottabad and Haripur, ARY News reported.

Joint enforcement teams raided various mobile repair shops in Haripur, including locations near Fowara Masjid in Mochi Bazaar and along Main GT Road.

During the operations, authorities detained a huge cache of equipment, including cloned mobile phones, desktop computers, laptops, USB devices, and a DVR system.

Three individuals involved in IMEI tampering were arrested on-site and handed over to NCCIA for further investigation.

PTA emphasised that IMEI tampering and mobile cloning pose serious threats to national security, enabling cybercrime, financial fraud, and other criminal activities. This is not only an unlawful but unethical act.

The authority repeated its zero-tolerance policy toward such practices and urged the public to report suspicious activities instantly. Legal action will be taken against violators under the full extent of the law.

This action shows that regulatory agencies and cybercrime investigators are working together more closely to protect Pakistan’s online systems and ensure that telecom services are legal.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the leaking of mobile SIM data.

At the direction of the Interior Minister, the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has started action over the issue.

A special investigation team has been constituted on the instructions of Mohsin Naqvi, while the investigation team will probe the data leakage issue from every angle.

Culprits involved in the crime will be determined, and legal action will be taken against them.

The investigation team will present the report on the matter to the Interior Minister within a 14-day.