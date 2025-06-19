PTA announces free smartphones for female SIM owners

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) along with mobile manufacturers, announced distributing 2,000 locally assembled free smartphones for female SIM owners across Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The announcement is made in line with the PTA’s celebration as it crossed 200 million telecom subscribers nationwide.

“The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) proudly announces a historic milestone crossing 200 million telecom subscribers nationwide. With 150 million broadband and over 2 million Fiber To The Home (FTTH) subscribers, this achievement reflects Pakistan’s accelerated digital growth and PTA’s commitment to inclusive connectivity,” a PTA press statement read.

“As part of the celebrations marking Pakistan surpassing 200 million telecom subscribers, mobile manufacturers have contributed 2,000 locally assembled smartphones to be distributed among female SIM owners through computerized balloting across Pakistan, AJK, and GB”.

The PTA said that it remains committed to connecting Pakistan and digitally empowering the nation.

Free Wi-Fi at universities

Meanwhile, the PTA, in collaboration with PTCL and private companies announced deploying free Wi-Fi hotspots for six months at HEC-recognized selected universities, including women’s universities, to empower students with improved access to digital resources

The PTA has also announced free 2 GBs data and 200 on-net minutes for all mobile users in Pakistan to celebrate reaching 200 million telecom subscriber.

“PTA and CMOs (Jazz, Telenor, Ufone, Zong and SCO), as a celebration to this landmark achievement, are offering free 2GB Data + 200 On-Net Minutes (Valid for 24 Hours) on 20th June, 2025 to all mobile users.”

According to the PTA, the subscribers can avail this offer by dialing short code *2200# (All Mobile Operators).