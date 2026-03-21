PTA authorizes cellular mobile operators to start 5G services

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has authorized Cellular Mobile Operators including Jazz, Ufone and Zong to start 5G services across Pakistan.

According to a news release, all CMOs will introduce 5G services in a phased manner to ensure a high-quality user experience during initial transition.

All CMOs will publish updated lists on their official websites, identifying specific areas where 5G services are available, as well as details of 5G-enabled mobile handsets compatible with Pakistan networks.

Service availability may vary depending on location, network readiness, and device compatibility.

The consumers are advised to enable 5G settings and update devices to the latest operating system version for optimal performance.

Last week, Pakistan completed the second phase of its 5G spectrum auction, marking a major step toward launching next-generation mobile services.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that the auction will generate $510 million for the government and pave the way for 5G services in the country.

The telcos acknowledged the fairness and transparency of the spectrum auction process and announced that they have already started tests of 5G services in several areas.

PTA Chairman, retired Major General Hafeez-ur-Rehman said that total amount generated from the spectrum auction is $510 million, which is around Rs142 billion.