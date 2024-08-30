PTA begins blocking online content, mobile apps

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started blocking online content and mobile applications under its Web Monitoring System (WMS), ARY News reported.

According to PTA report, so far 2369 (Uniform Resource Locator) URLs and 183 mobile applications have been blocked in Pakistan.

The blocked websites and apps were involved in sharing personal data of citizens and their identity information, violating privacy norms.

Sources revealed that the PTA’s WMS system uses deep packet inspection technology to monitor and control internet traffic at the gateway level. The PTA has begun blocking illegal content With the new system, sources said.

The development came at a time when Pakistan is facing internet service disruption and the issues are linked to the implementation of internet firewalls, which was installed at a country’s main internet gateways to monitor and filter traffic.

While these systems can control or block content on websites and social media platforms, authorities claim that, they also have the capability to trace the origin of objectionable material.

However, the PTA revealed that a fault in the submarine cable is the reason behind the recent internet disruption in Pakistan.

Firewall installation challenged

It is worth mentioning here that Hamid Mir, a senior journalist filed a petition in Islamabad High Court against the installation of firewall and internet shutdown through lawyer – Imaan Mazari.

The applicant in his petition argued that the installation of the firewall apparently caused a drastic drop in internet speed, hurting the youth who are the backbone of the digital economy.

The petitioner requested that the installation of firewalls, which could potentially impact the fundamental rights of citizens, to be halted and argued that such installations should be carried out only after consulting relevant stakeholders and ensuring the protection of fundamental rights.

Additionally, the petitioner urged that access to the internet for livelihood purposes be recognized as a fundamental human right under the Constitution.

The petitioner also requested that the involved parties be required to provide a detailed report on the firewall implementation.