Slow internet speed triggers heated debate in NA body meeting

ISLAMABAD: Issue of slow internet speed in Pakistan echoed in the standing committee meeting of National Assembly on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the slow internet speed in Pakistan continues to irk people belonging to various segemnets of the society. Committee member Ahmed Atique expressing his resenmnet over the internet connectivity issues said the service is not available if you cross 40km distance from Lahore.

“Our kids are compelled to visit urban areas for internet connectivity.” At this juncture, the PTA chairman responded that the telecom companies are not ready to invest in areas with low business.

He said PTA generated Rs1,700 billion revenue in last six years but regretted no investment in the telecom sector by the government.

“Tell me how much Pakistan govt invested in telecom sector,” the PTA chairman asked. Sher Ali Arbab advised PTA chairman to lower his tone. This is a standing committee’s meeting avoid adopting such tone, Mr. Arbab said to the PTA chairman.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that talks between the government and Starlink were underway regarding the issuance of a licence for satellite services.

According to PTA, the process is currently in its initial stages, as per Starlink’s request.

The PTA is reviewing the technical requirements for Starlink’s licence, while the National Space Agency is examining the proposal under the national space policy.

The PTA emphasized that several technical aspects, including bandwidth, uplinking, and gateways, must be evaluated before issuing a licence.