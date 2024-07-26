Probe ‘launched’ against PTA over failure to recover Rs78b from Telcos

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has launched a probe against the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) over its failure to recover over Rs 78 billion in dues from Telecom companies, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PTA has been directed to submit a response to NAB by July 29. The investigation has revealed that the delay in recovering dues has caused losses to the national exchequer.

NAB has sought details of the outstanding amounts, court cases, and all relevant records from the PTA. The PTA officials have been summoned to appear before NAB Karachi with all relevant documents.

Sources said the LDI companies have agreed to pay 100% of the principal amount. However, the recovery of dues has been hindered due to court stay orders.

The Ministry of IT has formed a steering committee to oversee the matter of dues recovery, sources added.

