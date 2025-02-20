web analytics
PTA, FIA seize thousands illegal international sim cards in raids

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in joint raids seized large number of illegal international sim cards.

The PTA in a crackdown in collaboration with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing, seized illegal sim cards in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The PTA has seized thousands illegal, pre-activated international sim cards. “In Multan 7064 sims recovered in five raids” PTA stated. “Eight persons were also arrested in raids,” PTA said.

Overall, 252 sims seized in Lahore and Gujranwala and two shop owners were also arrested on the spot.

In a raid in Rawalpindi multiple illegal sim cards recovered including 335 UK sims, PTA said.

Moreover, in a raid in Karachi 10 illegal sims recovered and a shop owner was taken into custody.

PTA combating illegal SIM sales and has called the public to cooperate and complain the PTA about such illegal activities.

