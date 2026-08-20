PTA, Google ink MoU to strengthen child safety in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Google LLC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening child online safety and promoting responsible digital use among children, parents, teachers and caregivers across Pakistan.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate on a Child Safety Program focused on digital awareness, education and capacity-building. The initiative will provide parents and teachers with practical tools and resources to help children navigate the digital environment safely and responsibly.

The program will include the development of online safety awareness content in English and local languages, training sessions in educational institutions and a nationwide outreach campaign designed to connect millions of families with localized digital safety resources and tutorials.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, PTA Chairman Maj. Gen. (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M), SI, stressed the importance of collective efforts and stakeholder cooperation in protecting children in an increasingly digital environment.

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PTA Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar also underscored the need to promote digital literacy and responsible use of online platforms, particularly among children and families.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment by PTA and Google to empower parents and teachers, enhance digital awareness and contribute to a safer and more secure online environment for children in Pakistan.