PTA issues NOC allowing PTCL to proceed with Telenor Pakistan acquisition

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has granted the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) a no-objection certificate (NOC) to proceed with the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited.

According to details, the approval was issued following what the regulator described as a thorough assessment carried out under the applicable regulatory framework.

In a statement released on Saturday, the PTA said it had examined the proposed transaction in terms of market competition, consumer protection and its overall impact on the telecom sector. The authority added that consultations were held with relevant government bodies to ensure full compliance with rules and regulations.

The issuance of the NOC allows PTCL to move ahead with the subsequent legal and commercial stages of the acquisition process.

Both companies are required to ensure uninterrupted services, adherence to quality-of-service standards and full compliance with all licence conditions throughout the transition period.

The regulator said it would maintain strict oversight of the entire process to safeguard consumer rights and support the development of a competitive, stable and future-oriented telecom sector in Pakistan.