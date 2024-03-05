PTA opens up on X closure in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has filed a response in the Sindh High Court regarding the suspension of the social media application, X, citing security threats as the reason for shutting down mobile phone and internet services,

The PTA’s legal representative informed the court that mobile phone and internet services were suspended based on security concerns raised by the Ministry of Interior and other security agencies.

Advocate Ahsan Imam stated that cellular companies were instructed to suspend services on February 8, and an email for restoration was sent on February 9 after the general election of 2024.

Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi emphasized the need to use rational thinking rather than emotional reactions and urged authorities to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.

Chief Justice Abbasi further remarked that shutting down the internet should not be the approach, and instead of citing reasons for the internet shutdown, efforts should be made to prevent any untoward incidents responsibly.

The court highlighted that if the PTA had issued instructions to restore services, and they are still suspended, action should be taken against the responsible ‘company’.

The Chief Justice emphasized the importance of understanding ground realities, stating that the world operates in a civilized manner, and such situations can only make matters worse for the country.

Chief Justice stressed that existing law provides a framework, and if there are still violations, additional reforms can be considered.

He further expressed the need for collective efforts to eliminate discrimination and urged for unity to overcome such challenges. He emphasized that until there is unity of thought, the situation will persist, and actions should be taken to bring an end to it. As of today, the internet is still not functioning properly and is being controlled through various means.

During the proceedings, PTA’s lawyer stated that PTA does not possess the ‘tools’ to shut down or affect the internet. Chief Justice expressed surprise at this statement and questioned the lawyer about PTA’s ability to control internet or mobile phone services.

PTA’s lawyer maintained that the company only follows orders and does not have the tools to shut down or reopen the internet, to which the lawyer federal government said that under the 2009 law, the PTA directed all mobile phone companies to suspend services, and the malice would have been if this legislation had been enacted in 2023 or 2024.

Chief Justice commented on the legal aspect, stating that under this law, internet and mobile services can be shut down in specific regions, but there are reservations about suspending internet services nationwide.

Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court continued, stating that journalists who cannot speak on certain issues on national television find ways to express their opinions through social media. He acknowledged that people listen to these journalists, and this happens worldwide.

The Ministry of Interior, along with the Telecommunication Authority, sought an extension to respond to the court’s queries. In response to Jibran Nasir’s contempt of court application, the court issued notices to the Chairman of PTA and others, setting a deadline for their response by March 20.

The Ministry of Interior, along with PTA, requested additional time to respond, and the court extended the deadline.

The court directed the Ministry of Interior to submit its response regarding the internet shutdown on future hearings, while also expanding the existing restraining order related to the restoration of internet services in Pakistan.