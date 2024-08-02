PTA plans to ‘block’ VPNs across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reportedly decided to introduce a new policy regulating the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) nationwide.

Speaking at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, the PTA Chairman Hafeezur Rehman said that only approved VPNs would function in Pakistan once the policy is implemented.

This move comes after a significant surge in Virtual Private Networks usage in 2024, primarily to access the blocked social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to a report by Top10VPN, demand for VPNs increased by 131% on February 19, two days after X was blocked. Surfshark, a VPN provider, also reported a 300-400% increase in new user acquisition rates in Pakistan following the ban.

The PTA chief said that the number of X users in Pakistan has decreased by 70% since the ban, with only 30% accessing the platform through VPNs.

However, the high number of users bypassing the ban raises questions about its effectiveness.

The PTA head said that a blanket ban on Virtual Private Networks would lead to the collapse of several IT businesses operating on VPNs.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first attempt to regulate VPNs in Pakistan. Previous efforts, including a 2010 virtual private networks regulation and a 2022 registration drive, have been met with limited success.