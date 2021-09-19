PTA refutes ‘major’ DDoS attack causing slow internet in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has refuted reports that Pakistan suffered a major distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack Saturday night.

“It was reported on social media that last night Pakistan suffered a major DDOS attack on national level which affected internet services,” the telecommunication regulator said in a post on its official Twitter handle.

“Such reports are incorrect and no evidence was found. Users are requested not to spread such unverified information.”

In April 2021, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had blocked all social media sites in the country for four hours. A temporary ban was imposed on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram and YouTube.

The telecommunication regulator blocked the access to these sites on the instructions of the Ministry of Interior. The decision was taken to maintain law and order situation in the country following violent protests by a religious party.