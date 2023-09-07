WATCH: Easy way to PTA online registration of mobile devices

Here is an easy way to free online registration of local and imported mobile devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) without paying any kind of service charges.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) released a video tutorial for free online registration of mobile devices, however, the users will have to pay the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taxes.

The authority provided an online link for mobile device registration purposes (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs).

The users can also register their devices by dialling *8484# and following the instructions.

Additionally, the authority suggested the users head towards the facilitation centres of the mobile operators if they cannot complete the online registration process which would cost them only Rs100 in terms of service fees.

The list of facilitation centres can be seen at https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/facilitation-center.

Here is the video: