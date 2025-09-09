PTA responds to reports about SIM data leak

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has denied breaches within its licenced sector amid reports about a data leak targeting subscribers.

“PTA clarifies it does not hold or manage subscriber data, which remains solely with licensed operators,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The PTA continued, “Initial review shows the reported datasets include family details, travel records, vehicle registrations, and CNIC copies indicating aggregation from multiple external sources, not telecom operators.”

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority reiterated that its audits found no breaches within the licenced sector.

The clarification comes just days after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an investigation into the data breach, which reportedly targeted government officials and ministers, including Naqvi himself.

Reports emerged that data – including mobile SIM owners’ addresses, call logs, copies of national identity cards, and abroad‑travel details – was listed for sale on multiple websites.

Read more: Interior Minister takes notice of mobile SIMS data leak

The data was listed for sale on meagre prices such as Rs500 for mobile location data, Rs2,000 for detailed mobile records, while international travel details were up for sale for Rs5,000.

After Naqvi’s directives, the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) established an investigation committee to identify the suspects.

At the time, it was said that culprits involved in the crime will be determined and a legal action will be taken against them.