PTA says cellular services affected in Balochistan after rains, floods

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that cellular services had been disrupted due to damage caused by monsoon rains and flash floods in Balochistan.

The PTA spokesperson said the services had been affected in Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pishin, Chaman, Panjgur, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah because of damage to optical fibre cables.

اس صورتحال کو حل کرنے کی کوششیں جا ری ہیں۔ پی ٹی اے صورتحال کی نگرانی کر رہا ہے اور مزید اپڈیٹس شیئر کی جائیں گی۔ — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 26, 2022

Efforts are being made to resolve the issue of voice and data services. PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared.

Read more: PTCL internet services affected across Pakistan

This is the third time in less than a week that cellular and internet services have been disrupted in the country.

They were also disrupted on Aug 22 and 23, which the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) said was due to multiple cuts in Ghotki, Khairpur and Sukkur districts amid the ongoing rains.

Comments