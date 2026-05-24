ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced a major measure to discourage users from frequently discarding or transferring SIM cards. The authority has extended the SIM disown period from 60 days to 365 days, ARY News reported.

Under this new initiative, an active SIM card cannot be removed from a user’s name for a period of one year.

Essentially, once a SIM is registered under a citizen’s name, that ownership cannot be altered for a full year.

The PTA has once again urged citizens to exercise strict caution when providing biometric verification for the issuance of a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM).

Earlier, the PTA had warned mobile phone users to keep their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) valid and updated to avoid blocking of their SIM cards.

According to the PTA, mobile SIMs registered against expired, cancelled, or deceased CNICs are being blocked as part of efforts to strengthen digital security across the country.

The authority urged citizens to renew their CNICs through NADRA to prevent service disruption.

In its statement, the PTA stressed the importance of uninterrupted mobile connectivity and advised users to ensure timely verification of their identity records.

The PTA also advised users to keep their information updated with mobile operators and activate their CNICs through NADRA to maintain uninterrupted mobile services and secure communication.